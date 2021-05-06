Earnings Outlook for ANI Pharmaceuticals

On Friday, May 07, ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

ANI Pharmaceuticals EPS is expected to be around $0.71, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $46.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.04 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $49.77 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 31.73% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 5.98% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.88 1 0.89 EPS Actual 0.80 0.97 0.69 1.04 Revenue Estimate 54.27 M 51.50 M 48.93 M 50.23 M Revenue Actual 57.25 M 52.98 M 48.47 M 49.77 M

Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals were trading at $35.06 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ANI Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.