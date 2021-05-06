Verso Earnings Preview

Verso (NYSE:VRS) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Verso EPS will likely be near $0.1 while revenue will be around $293.62 million, according to analysts. Verso EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.17. Sales were $471.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 158.82%. Revenue would be down 37.66% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -1.68 -0.10 -2.73 0.50 EPS Actual -2.67 -0.92 -0.99 0.17 Revenue Estimate 318.89 M 300.87 M 293.00 M 507.36 M Revenue Actual 314.00 M 306.00 M 268.00 M 471.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Verso are up 18.47%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Verso is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.