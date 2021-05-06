Scorpio Tankers's Earnings Outlook

On Friday, May 07, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Scorpio Tankers's per-share loss will be near $0.99 on sales of $141.46 million, according to Wall Street analysts. Scorpio Tankers EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.82. Revenue was $254.17 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 220.73% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 44.34% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -1.09 -0.35 2.88 0.49 EPS Actual -1.41 -0.37 2.40 0.82 Revenue Estimate 141.67 M 205.34 M 371.26 M 237.72 M Revenue Actual 138.24 M 177.25 M 346.24 M 254.17 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers were trading at $17.88 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Scorpio Tankers is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.