Recap: ViacomCBS Q1 Earnings

Shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) moved higher by 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.51% over the past year to $1.52, which beat the estimate of $1.22.

Revenue of $7,412,000,000 rose by 11.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,300,000,000.

Outlook

ViacomCBS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/44xthj7v

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $101.97

52-week low: $14.79

Price action over last quarter: down 35.65%

Company Profile

ViacomCBS is the recombination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate operating around the world. CBS' television assets include the CBS television network, 28 local TV stations, and 50% of CW, a joint venture between CBS and Time Warner. The company also owns Showtime and Simon & Schuster. Viacom owns several leading cable network properties, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, and Paramount. Viacom has also built several online properties on the strength of these brands. Viacom's Paramount Pictures produces original motion pictures and owns a library of 2,500 films, including the Mission: Impossible and Transformers series.