Recap: EVO Payments Q1 Earnings

Shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.18% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $106,180,000 decreased by 4.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $104,590,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $483,000,000 and $491,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.99

52-week low: $18.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.27%

Company Overview

EVO Payments Inc provides payment processing services. The company offers payment transaction processing, fraud & loss prevention, cashback, accelerated funding, currency conversion, loyalty programs, and receivables management services. The firm operates its business through two segments: the Americas and Europe. It offers merchant acquiring solutions, including integrated solutions for retail transactions at physical business locations, as well as eCommerce and mobile transactions.