Recap: Gogo Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 85.11% over the past year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $73,869,000 decreased by 59.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $73,850,000.

Outlook

Gogo sees FY21 revenue of $310 million-$325 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4btihr8n

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.23

Company's 52-week low was at $1.33

Price action over last quarter: down 11.81%

Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.

 

