Recap: Gogo Q1 Earnings
Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 85.11% over the past year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).
Revenue of $73,869,000 decreased by 59.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $73,850,000.
Outlook
Gogo sees FY21 revenue of $310 million-$325 million.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4btihr8n
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $17.23
Company's 52-week low was at $1.33
Price action over last quarter: down 11.81%
Company Profile
Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.
