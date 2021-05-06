 Skip to main content

Recap: Norwegian Cruise Line Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) fell 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 105.05% over the past year to ($2.03), which beat the estimate of ($2.05).

Revenue of $3,100,000 decreased by 99.75% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Norwegian Cruise Line hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aap9vnu4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $34.48

52-week low: $9.24

Price action over last quarter: down 0.37%

Company Description

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third- largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. With nine passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2027, Norwegian is growing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to more than 450 global destinations.

 

