Recap: Kontoor Brands Q1 Earnings
Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 429.63% year over year to $1.43, which beat the estimate of $0.87.
Revenue of $651,762,000 rose by 29.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $605,880,000.
Looking Ahead
Kontoor Brands raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.50-$3.60 to $3.70-$3.80.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $67.74
52-week low: $13.53
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.05%
Company Profile
Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities, and distribute the products through both brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers.
