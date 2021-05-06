Recap: Ball Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.03% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $3,125,000,000 up by 12.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,100,000,000.

Outlook

Ball hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/569qbar7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $102.76

52-week low: $59.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.89%

Company Overview

Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while pivoting toward faster-growing emerging-market economies in beverage cans. Ball maintains a small presence in both the North American food can market and the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment.