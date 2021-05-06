 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Welbilt Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:17am
Shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 700.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $316,800,000 decreased by 3.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $291,190,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Welbilt hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.welbilt.com%2F&eventid=3081589&sessionid=1&key=A44E5894570E2586850C836B85862F05&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.98

Company's 52-week low was at $4.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.23%

Company Description

Welbilt Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of equipment for the commercial foodservice market which is used by commercial and institutional foodservice operators including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions. The group offers various products such as grills, induction cookers braising pans, steamers, and others under the brands name such as Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, and others. The firm's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

 

