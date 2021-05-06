 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: State Auto Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 238.89% over the past year to ($0.61), which beat the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $412,200,000 higher by 91.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $383,370,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

State Auto Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stfc/mediaframe/42619/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.95

52-week low: $12.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.53%

Company Description

State Auto Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. It markets its insurance products through the United States. Personal Insurance Segment and its products include personal auto, homeowners. Commercial Insurance Segment products include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle-market commercial, workers' compensation, farm and ranch, and other commercials.

 

Related Articles (STFC)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com