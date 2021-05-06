Recap: State Auto Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 238.89% over the past year to ($0.61), which beat the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $412,200,000 higher by 91.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $383,370,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

State Auto Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stfc/mediaframe/42619/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.95

52-week low: $12.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.53%

Company Description

State Auto Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. It markets its insurance products through the United States. Personal Insurance Segment and its products include personal auto, homeowners. Commercial Insurance Segment products include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle-market commercial, workers' compensation, farm and ranch, and other commercials.