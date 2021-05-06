Titan Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 138.89% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $403,518,000 higher by 18.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $401,170,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.titan-intl.com%2F&eventid=3081653&sessionid=1&key=C03DDEED8A658C1326D7C172E04A265D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.45

52-week low: $1.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.62%

Company Description

Titan International Inc is a manufacturer of wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles. The company operates through three segments namely Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. Geographically, business of the group can be seen in the United States, Brazil and other countries. Titan derives most of the revenue from Agricultural segment in which rims, wheels, tires and undercarriage systems and components are manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, plows, planters and irrigation equipment, and are sold directly to original equipment manufacturers and to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers and Titan's own distribution centers.