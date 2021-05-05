Conformis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 35.71% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $13,835,000 decreased by 16.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,770,000.

Guidance

Conformis Sees Q2 2021 Product Revs $14M-$14.5M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vnzdh2h9

Technicals

52-week high: $1.49

Company's 52-week low was at $0.60

Price action over last quarter: down 6.47%

Company Description

Conformis Inc is a US-based medical technology company. It uses iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants that are individually sized and shaped to fit each patient's anatomy. The company's iFit technology platform comprises three key elements which are iFit design, iFit printing, and iFit just-in-time delivery. It offers various partial and total knee replacement implants which include iTotal CR, iTotal PS, iDuo, and iUni. The company operates in the segment of knee replacement market. Its total revenue generated from the sale of its products to hospitals and other medical facilities. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.