Encore Capital Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1663.16% over the past year to $2.97, which beat the estimate of $1.86.

Revenue of $416,837,000 higher by 44.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $377,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Encore Capital Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/36qgdcix

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.01

52-week low: $22.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.03%

Company Description

Encore Capital Group Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. The company purchase portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value and manage them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Encore has only a reportable segment being portfolio purchasing and recovery.