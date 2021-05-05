Earnings Outlook for GP Strategies

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect GP Strategies's EPS to be near $0.16 on sales of $113.66 million. In the same quarter last year, GP Strategies reported a loss per share of $0.03 on sales of $128.28 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 633.33%. Revenue would be down 11.4% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.06 -0.04 0.08 EPS Actual 0.38 0.24 0.12 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 123.32 M 114.74 M 107.92 M 132.84 M Revenue Actual 123.09 M 115.59 M 106.14 M 128.28 M

Stock Performance

Shares of GP Strategies were trading at $15.92 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 125.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GP Strategies is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.