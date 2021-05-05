Earnings Outlook for Adaptimmune Therapeutics

On Thursday, May 06, Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Adaptimmune Therapeutics reporting a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share on sales of $1.83 million. In the same quarter last year, Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $761.00 thousand.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 525.0%. Revenue would be up 140.47% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.25 -0.23 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 1.98 M 870.00 K 930.00 K 23.29 M Revenue Actual 1.50 M 1.19 M 502.00 K 761.00 K

Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics were trading at $5.35 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.