Evoqua Water Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.14% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $346,564,000 decreased by 1.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $341,600,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected to be between $350,000,000 and $365,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Faqua.evoqua.com%2F&eventid=3078088&sessionid=1&key=E20DA797DFE452B3DAA740B7337162BE®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $31.63

52-week low: $14.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.46%

Company Overview

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp is a provider of critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems, and technologies to support its customers' full water lifecycle needs. The company operates two segments namely Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy customers' water needs. It engages directly with end users. Applied Product Technologies is focused on developing product platforms to be sold primarily through third-party channels. The company generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Solutions and Services segment.