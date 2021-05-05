Recap: Baudax Bio Q1 Earnings

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 93.30% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $198,000 higher by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $630,000.

Looking Ahead

Baudax Bio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9wuep9u4

Price Action

52-week high: $4.95

Company's 52-week low was at $0.97

Price action over last quarter: down 37.50%

Company Description

Baudax Bio Inc is a Pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercialize products for hospital and related acute care settings. Its products are in pipeline which includes two novel neuromuscular blocking agents, or NMBAs, and a related proprietary chemical reversal agent and Dex-IN.