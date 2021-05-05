Recap: Cerner Q1 Earnings
Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 7.04% over the past year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.74.
Revenue of $1,388,000,000 declined by 1.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,400,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Cerner raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.10-$3.20 to $3.20+.
The comapny also expects FY21 sales growth up in mid single digit range.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 05, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmxqf5fh
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $84.20
Company's 52-week low was at $63.11
Price action over last quarter: down 0.55%
Company Description
Cerner is a leading supplier of healthcare information technology solutions and tech-enabled services. The company offers a wide range of intelligent solutions and tech-enabled services that support the clinical, financial, and operational needs of healthcare organizations of varying sizes. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and has a strong global installed base, including the lion's share of the top 100 health systems, physician practices, laboratories, ambulatory centers, behavioral health centers, cardiac facilities, radiology clinics, surgery centers, extended-care facilities, retail pharmacies, and employer sites. The company is guided by the mission of the founding partners to provide seamless medical records across all healthcare providers to improve outcomes.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News