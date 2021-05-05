CDW: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.09% year over year to $1.74, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $4,838,000,000 higher by 10.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,610,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CDW hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cdw.com%2F&eventid=3080168&sessionid=1&key=BF695BF600255D804ECC66E55AFADBE2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $184.58

52-week low: $93.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.12%

Company Overview

CDW Corp is a value-added reseller operating in the U.S. (95% of sales) and Canada (5%). The company has more than 100,000 products on its line of cards that range from notebooks to data center software. Roughly half of CDW's revenue comes from midsize and large businesses, with the remaining from small businesses, government agencies, education institutions, and health-care organizations.