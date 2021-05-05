 Skip to main content

AmerisourceBergen: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.42% year over year to $2.53, which beat the estimate of $2.48.

Revenue of $49,154,000,000 higher by 3.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $49,850,000,000.

Guidance

AmerisourceBergen raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $8.40-$8.60 to $8.45-$8.60.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.amerisourcebergen.com%2F&eventid=2945489&sessionid=1&key=709C04FD00D7353B866A90AAE0618716&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $125.86

52-week low: $81.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.73%

Company Description

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global third-party logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution of specialty, brand-name, and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to acute-care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, physician practices, dialysis clinics, and other healthcare customers. By acquiring smaller companies, management has attained the ability to transport biopharmaceuticals, distribute veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, and provide inventory and reimbursement consulting services to providers.

 

