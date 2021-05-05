WestRock: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.40% over the past year to $0.54, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $4,438,000,000 declined by 0.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,510,000,000.

Outlook

WestRock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WestRock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.westrock.com%2F&eventid=3081247&sessionid=1&key=1262A4E291F07DB2A00359F86A5D72E6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.38

Company's 52-week low was at $23.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.61%

Company Overview

WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015, WestRock became the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second- largest producer of containerboard, which is used in the production of shipping containers.