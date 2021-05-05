 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WestRock: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.40% over the past year to $0.54, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $4,438,000,000 declined by 0.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,510,000,000.

Outlook

WestRock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WestRock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.westrock.com%2F&eventid=3081247&sessionid=1&key=1262A4E291F07DB2A00359F86A5D72E6&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.38

Company's 52-week low was at $23.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.61%

Company Overview

WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015, WestRock became the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second- largest producer of containerboard, which is used in the production of shipping containers.

 

Related Articles (WRK)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com