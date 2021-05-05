Recap: Lumber Liquidators Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) moved higher by 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.73% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $283,450,000 rose by 6.16% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $293,120,000.

Guidance

Lumber Liquidators Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144437

Price Action

52-week high: $35.10

Company's 52-week low was at $6.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.11%

Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is a United States-based specialty retailer of hardwood flooring in North America. The firm primarily operates across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, through its retail store operations segment. Its products include foreign and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient-vinyl, bamboo, and cork flooring. The company derives the majority of its revenue from laminate, vinyl, engineered vinyl plank, and porcelain tile, followed by Solid and Engineered Hardwood. The firm also offers a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools. It primarily targets do-it-yourself (DIY), do-it-for-me (DIFM), and commercial customers. Bellawood is a core brand of the company.