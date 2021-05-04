PerkinElmer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 455.22% year over year to $3.72, which beat the estimate of $3.07.

Revenue of $1,308,000,000 up by 100.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Guidance

PerkinElmer Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $2.35 vs $2.35 Estimate, Sales ~$1.11B vs $1.07B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mjujba64

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $162.70

Company's 52-week low was at $85.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.71%

Company Profile

PerkinElmer provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments: diagnostics, which includes prenatal screening and infectious-disease testing, and discovery and analytical solutions, composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. PerkinElmer offers products and services ranging from genetic screening to environmental analytical tools.