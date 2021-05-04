 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Pixelworks Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 71.43% year over year to ($0.12), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $9,270,000 declined by 32.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pixelworks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8nsv468

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.67

52-week low: $1.85

Price action over last quarter: down 33.56%

Company Description

Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones. The company's primary target markets include Mobile (smartphone, gaming and tablet), Home Entertainment (TV, personal video recorder, over-the-air and projector), Content (creation, remastering and delivery), and Business and Education (projector). It generates maximum revenue from integrated circuit products and geographically from Japan.

 

Related Articles (PXLW)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings