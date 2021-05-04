Recap: Pixelworks Q1 Earnings

Shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 71.43% year over year to ($0.12), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $9,270,000 declined by 32.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pixelworks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8nsv468

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.67

52-week low: $1.85

Price action over last quarter: down 33.56%

Company Description

Pixelworks Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions. It develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions that enable consistently high-quality, authentic viewing experiences in a wide variety of applications from cinema to smartphones. The company's primary target markets include Mobile (smartphone, gaming and tablet), Home Entertainment (TV, personal video recorder, over-the-air and projector), Content (creation, remastering and delivery), and Business and Education (projector). It generates maximum revenue from integrated circuit products and geographically from Japan.