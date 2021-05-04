Bottomline Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $120,885,000 rose by 8.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $120,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Bottomline Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bottomline Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fiaq5h67

Technicals

52-week high: $55.62

Company's 52-week low was at $38.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.12%

Company Description

Bottomline Technologies Inc provides financial oriented solutions. It is a trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, and healthcare solutions. Bottomline consists of four operating segments: Cloud Solutions segment provides customers predominately with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing and spend management; Digital Banking segment provides solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers; Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions; and Other segment consists of healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.