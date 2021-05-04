Recap: TransMedics Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.95% over the past year to ($0.29), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $7,053,000 declined by 6.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,100,000.

Guidance

TransMedics Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TransMedics Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081646&sessionid=1&key=F31A6A9634F46A2AB109ADD943349A27®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $49.50

52-week low: $11.51

Price action over last quarter: down 25.07%

Company Profile

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes the technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.