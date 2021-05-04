Viad: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 1845.45% year over year to ($1.92), which beat the estimate of ($2.01).
Revenue of $28,935,000 declined by 90.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,400,000.
Outlook
Viad hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Viad hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $46.44
52-week low: $13.86
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.62%
Company Profile
Viad Corp is a United States based marketing company. The company's operating segments include GES North America; GES EMEA and Pursuit. It generates maximum revenue from the GES North America segment. GES offers a complete range of live event services, which include official show services, audio-visual services, design services to event holders and brand marketers. Pursuit provides hotels, lodges, recreational attractions and transportation services to provide experiential travel services.
