Viad: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1845.45% year over year to ($1.92), which beat the estimate of ($2.01).

Revenue of $28,935,000 declined by 90.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,400,000.

Outlook

Viad hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Viad hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.44

52-week low: $13.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.62%

Company Profile

Viad Corp is a United States based marketing company. The company's operating segments include GES North America; GES EMEA and Pursuit. It generates maximum revenue from the GES North America segment. GES offers a complete range of live event services, which include official show services, audio-visual services, design services to event holders and brand marketers. Pursuit provides hotels, lodges, recreational attractions and transportation services to provide experiential travel services.