Veeco Instruments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.64% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $133,714,000 up by 27.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $125,570,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between $0.17 and $0.35.

Q2 revenue expected between $125,000,000 and $145,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.veeco.com%2F&eventid=3080050&sessionid=1&key=7F71F7EC2B082133B4897730FC85AE7D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.55

Company's 52-week low was at $9.59

Price action over last quarter: Unaffected 0.00%

Company Description

Veeco Instruments Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film process equipment, which is mainly used to produce electronic devices. The company's product categories by market consist of lighting, display, and power electronics; advanced packaging; MEMS and RF; scientific and industrial; and data storage. The lighting, display, and power electronics market accounts for over half of total revenue. The company offers products and services in the United States; China; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and the rest of the world, with overseas markets contributing the majority of total revenue.