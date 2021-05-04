Recap: Xilinx Q4 Earnings

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.13% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $850,987,000 rose by 12.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $817,810,000.

Outlook

Xilinx hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Xilinx hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $154.93

52-week low: $80.45

Price action over last quarter: down 7.87%

Company Description

Founded in 1984, Xilinx is the leader in FPGAs by market share. Its chips are critical in the performance of various devices in the communications, data processing, industrial, consumer, and automotive markets. Xilinx designs and sells chips, but it outsources manufacturing to third-party chip foundries such as TSMC.