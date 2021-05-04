Theravance Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.77% over the past year to ($1.24), which missed the estimate of ($1.05).

Revenue of $14,257,000 declined by 28.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $17,270,000.

Outlook

Theravance Biopharma Sees FY21 R&D Expense $195M-$225M

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $29.81

52-week low: $14.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.66%

Company Overview

Theravance Biopharma is a diversified biotechnology company that creates medicines to treat serious illnesses. The company's research and development are concentrated primarily on four therapeutic areas-infectious disease, respiratory, gastrointestinal disease, and cardiovascular and renal disease. Its commercial infrastructure is focused primarily on the acute care setting. The company uses strategic collaboration with other industry players. Theravance generates the majority of its revenue in the U.S. and Europe, followed by Asia.