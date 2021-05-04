Recap: AssetMark Financial Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Shares of AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.00% over the past year to $0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $119,006,000 rose by 3.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $82,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.45

52-week low: $20.88

Price action over last quarter: down 15.43%

Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc is a provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. It provides an end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser's engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, the company's platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to better manage their day-to-day business activities, giving them more time for meaningful conversations with investors.