Pioneer Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 53.91% over the past year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.45.
Revenue of $1,824,000,000 higher by 66.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,490,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Pioneer Natural Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Pioneer Natural Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $169.49
52-week low: $76.48
Price action over last quarter: Up 5.59%
Company Overview
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2020, Pioneer's proven reserves were 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 367 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 81% of production.
