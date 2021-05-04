Pioneer Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 53.91% over the past year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $1,824,000,000 higher by 66.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,490,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Pioneer Natural Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pioneer Natural Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $169.49

52-week low: $76.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.59%

Company Overview

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2020, Pioneer's proven reserves were 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 367 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 81% of production.