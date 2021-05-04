Paycom Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.53% year over year to $1.47, which beat the estimate of $1.42.

Revenue of $272,198,000 higher by 12.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $271,410,000.

Guidance

Paycom Software Sees Q2 2021 Revs $231M-$233M Vs $226.98M Est

Paycom Software Sees FY 2021 Revs $1.017-$1.019B Vs $1.01B Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.paycom.com%2F&eventid=3081443&sessionid=1&key=68CFCF9F1C4BED5B653C27C67296C128®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $471.08

52-week low: $233.27

Price action over last quarter: down 13.02%

Company Overview

Paycom Software is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based human capital management applications, serving over 26,500 small to midsize customers. The company's full suite is delivered via the web and includes features such as talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and HR management.