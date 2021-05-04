Mercury Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) were unchanged after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.67% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $256,857,000 higher by 23.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $253,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.mrcy.com%2Fevents-presentations&eventid=3047052&sessionid=1&key=CA77AB55BE2CBE6A528A66DBF4C2C6FD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $92.98

Company's 52-week low was at $59.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.59%

Company Description

Mercury Systems Inc is a commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. The company envisions, creates and delivers secure open architecture solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all.