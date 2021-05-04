Silk Road Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.13% over the past year to ($0.31), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $22,053,000 higher by 16.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,300,000.

Guidance

Silk Road Medical Sees FY 2021 Revs $103M-$108M Vs $105.46M Est

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cuy4sngq

Price Action

52-week high: $75.80

52-week low: $33.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.88%

Company Profile

Silk Road Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR, which it seeks to establish as the standard of care. TCAR relies on two novel concepts - minimally-invasive direct carotid access in the neck and high-rate blood flow reversal during the procedure to protect the brain - and combines the benefits of innovative endovascular techniques with fundamental surgical principles. TCAR using its portfolio of products has been clinically demonstrated to reduce the upfront morbidity and mortality risks commonly associated with carotid endarterectomy while maintaining a reduction in long-term stroke risk.