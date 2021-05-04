Earnings Preview for Establishment Labs Hldgs

Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Establishment Labs Hldgs's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Establishment Labs Hldgs have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.34 on revenue of $25.30 million. In the same quarter last year, Establishment Labs Hldgs posted a loss of $0.79 per share on sales of $24.48 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 56.96%. Revenue would be up 3.35% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Establishment Labs Hldgs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.35 -0.45 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.18 -0.45 -0.79 Revenue Estimate 25.27 M 19.05 M 12.50 M 23.41 M Revenue Actual 26.96 M 22.76 M 10.47 M 24.48 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs Hldgs were trading at $69.37 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 279.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Establishment Labs Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.