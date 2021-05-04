Earnings Outlook for Hanger

On Wednesday, May 05, Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Hanger is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hanger reporting a loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $238.80 million. Hanger EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.28. Revenue was $233.74 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 17.86%. Sales would be up 2.17% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 -0.32 -0.22 EPS Actual 0.36 0.20 0.35 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 261.06 M 244.75 M 184.06 M 240.35 M Revenue Actual 277.34 M 256.64 M 233.43 M 233.74 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hanger were trading at $26.22 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hanger is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.