OptiNose's Earnings: A Preview

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.53 and sales around $11.20 million. OptiNose EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.63. Revenue was $7.06 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.87% increase for the company. Sales would be up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.52 -0.56 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.43 -0.56 -0.63 Revenue Estimate 17.93 M 14.28 M 9.74 M 7.84 M Revenue Actual 16.35 M 15.44 M 10.27 M 7.06 M

Stock Performance

Shares of OptiNose were trading at $3.44 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. OptiNose is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.