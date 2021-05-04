Berry Global Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.61% over the past year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $1.30.

Revenue of $3,370,000,000 up by 13.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,190,000,000.

Outlook

Berry Global Group sees FY 2021 operating EBITDA of $2.25 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/chf6wuvy

Price Action

52-week high: $64.68

52-week low: $36.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.24%

Company Profile

Berry Global Group Inc manufactures and sells plastic packaging products in three segments based on the product type. The consumer packaging segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells containers, plastic drink cups, prescription vials, and printed bags for food products. The health, hygiene and specialities segment sells baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and substrates for dryer sheets. The engineered materials segment sells tapes, retail trash bags, plastic films used to wrap meat, and shrink films. The majority of revenue comes from North America.