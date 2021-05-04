 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Catalent: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 64.00% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $1,053,000,000 higher by 38.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $993,200,000.

Outlook

Catalent narrowed FY21 net sales growth guidance from 23-28% year over year to 25-28%.

The comapny also increased adjusted EBITDA growth forecast from 26-33% to 30-35%.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.catalent.com%2F&eventid=3081149&sessionid=1&key=50D22D44FC65ED1E1A6EBD09615B6F4E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $127.68

52-week low: $65.00

Price action over last quarter: down 1.80%

Company Profile

Catalent Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company focuses on advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The vast majority of Catalent's sales are generated in the United States, followed by Europe and the rest of the world. Most of the company's sales are derived from branded drug products. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

 

