Meritor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.11% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $983,000,000 higher by 12.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $937,420,000.

Guidance

Meritor reaffirmed FY21 guidance.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.meritor.com/events

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.56

Company's 52-week low was at $15.72

Price action over last quarter: down 9.49%

Company Description

Meritor Inc is a manufacturer of automobile parts for commercial vehicles and industrial markets. The company offers drivetrain, axle, brake, and suspension solutions for commercial trucks, trailers, buses, coaches, off-highway machinery, and defence contractors. The company serves original equipment markets as well as the aftermarket segment for the transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor generates the majority of its revenue from its commercial truck and industrial segment. Geographically, sales are focused on North American markets.