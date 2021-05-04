Recap: Glatfelter Q1 Earnings

Shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) fell 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.83% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $225,674,000 decreased by 2.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $224,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Glatfelter hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pgb7ddit

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.48

52-week low: $12.60

Price action over last quarter: down 9.34%

Company Overview

Glatfelter Corp makes and sells a variety of paper and fiber products. The company's two reportable segments are composite fibers, which makes filters for tea and coffee, wallpaper base materials, and high-fiber specialty papers for commercial and industrial use; and air-laid materials, which provides absorbent, thin cellulose-based materials used to manufacture products in feminine hygiene, specialty wipes, home care, and other consumables. Products are sold worldwide, with the majority of revenue coming from Europe, the United States, and Canada.