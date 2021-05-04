 Skip to main content

NuStar Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) fell 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 87.18% over the past year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $361,646,000 declined by 7.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $375,220,000.

Outlook

NuStar Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ngcf7ru6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.25

52-week low: $9.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.02%

Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP is a US-based pipeline and terminal operator. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of crude oil and specialty chemicals, and the marketing of petroleum products. Its business is organized into the segments of; Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and Foreign and derives key revenue from the Pipeline business.

 

