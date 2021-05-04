 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bunge: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) moved higher by 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 333.58% over the past year to $3.13, which beat the estimate of $1.54.

Revenue of $12,961,000,000 rose by 41.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,350,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.50 and $7.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bg/mediaframe/44136/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $88.84

52-week low: $32.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.56%

Company Overview

Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.

 

Related Articles (BG)

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: XPO Logistics, Thermo Fisher Scientific And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2021
Choppy Trading Possible Over Next Two Days While Market Awaits Fed Verdict
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com