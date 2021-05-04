Bunge: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) moved higher by 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 333.58% over the past year to $3.13, which beat the estimate of $1.54.

Revenue of $12,961,000,000 rose by 41.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,350,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.50 and $7.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bg/mediaframe/44136/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $88.84

52-week low: $32.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.56%

Company Overview

Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.