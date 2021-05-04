Recap: GCP Applied Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $222,800,000 higher by 2.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $202,700,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GCP Applied Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gcp/mediaframe/44348/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $27.78

52-week low: $15.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.46%

Company Description

GCP Applied Technologies Inc is a provider of construction products and technologies. Its business is spread across two segments. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to reduce the cost and improve the performance of cement, concrete, mason and other cement-based construction materials. Its Specialty Building Materials segment creates products that protect structures from water, air, vapor, and fire damage. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Construction Chemicals segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.