Recap: Service Corp Intl Q1 Earnings

Shares of Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) quite in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 206.98% over the past year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $1,078,000,000 higher by 34.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $955,100,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $54.67

Company's 52-week low was at $33.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.99%

Company Description

Service Corp International is a personal services company that provides funeral and cemetery services and products from its locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company segments its operations into funeral service and cemetery business functions. At its funeral service locations, Service Corp. provides all professional services, facilities, vehicles, and merchandise related to funerals and cremations. Cemetery locations provide cemetery property, memorial markers, and graveyard services to customers. Service Corp. derives the majority of its revenue from its funeral locations, while the cemetery division also generates a significant amount of the company's total income. Geographically, the company gets a major share of revenue from the United States.