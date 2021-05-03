Recap: Addus HomeCare Q1 Earnings

Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) decreased 2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 3.90% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $205,302,000 rose by 7.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $209,390,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $129.00

52-week low: $73.79

Price action over last quarter: down 2.32%

Company Description

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal care segment is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are primarily medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.