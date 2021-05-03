Varonis Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) fell 2.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.71% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $74,785,000 higher by 38.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $68,900,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.01) and $0.02.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $365,000,000 and $370,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1447232&tp_key=dd5e4a023f

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $226.00

Company's 52-week low was at $48.66

Price action over last quarter: down 27.34%

Company Description

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyber attacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on a cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.