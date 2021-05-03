TravelCenters Of America: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) quite in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 79.56% year over year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.72).

Revenue of $1,529,000,000 rose by 17.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,410,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.99

52-week low: $8.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.84%

Company Profile

TravelCenters Of America Inc is a US-based company which operates travel centers and standalone restaurants. It operated or franchised several travel centers, few standalone truck service facilities, and some standalone restaurants. The company's customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists and casual diners. It generates revenue from fuel operations, non-fuel operations, rents, royalties and other fees from tenants and franchisees.